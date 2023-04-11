Officials: 1 critically injured, unknown amount of cattle killed in South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt

By Alyssa Riggs and Vanessa Garcia
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIMMITT, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said one person is in critical condition after an explosion last night at South Fork Dairy in Dimmitt.

Castro County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said about 7:21 p.m. on Monday, they received eight calls about an explosion and fire at the Southfork Dairy Farm. More calls said that some of the employees were trapped inside the dairy milking building.

When CCSO arrived at the dairy farm, they determined only one person was in the dairy building.

Dimmitt and Hart fire departments located and brought the person out of the building.

Officials said the person was treated and was flown to UMC Hospital in Lubbock for further treatment. The person was listed as critical.

All of the other dairy employees were accounted for, officials said.

The fire spread into the dairy cow holding pens, and an unknown amount of dairy cattle were killed by the fire and smoke.

Dimmitt, Hart, and Nazareth fire crews worked to clear the building and extinguish fires. Tulia, Springlake-Earth, Muleshoe, Lamb County, Swisher County, and Bailey County first responders also assisted.

The cause of the fire is unknown and the Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

NewsChannel 10 has crews at the scene right now and is working to get more information.

We will continue to bring you more information when it becomes available.

South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt. (Courtesy: Silvia Martin)
South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt. (Courtesy: Silvia Martin)(Courtesy: Silvia Martin)
South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt
South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt(Courtesy)
South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt
South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt(Courtesy)

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This image provided by the Houston Police Department shows Lydell Grant, a Houston man declared...
Texas man declared innocent in slaying now arrested in another
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Texas A&M Cheer Squad National Champions
Treat of the Day: Texas A&M Cheer Squad named 2023 NCA National Champions
This is the messages visitors see when going to the company's website. The Cove is now a...
The Cove becomes a members-only destination for Summer 2023

Latest News

Prisoners walk down a hot hallway at Brazoria County's Darrington prison in July 2017.
Texas House budgets $545 million for prison air conditioning. The Senate hasn’t offered anything.
4/11
Tuesday PinPoint Forecast 4/11
This is the messages visitors see when going to the company's website. The Cove is now a...
The Cove becomes a members-only destination for Summer 2023
A Brazos County judge sentenced a man to 20 years in prison recently for trying to strangle his...
Prosecutors: Serial domestic abuser gets 20 years in prison for dating violence