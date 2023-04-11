SOS Ministries hopes to raise $88,000 during ‘Awareness Month’

KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -This April marks SOS Ministries’ annual Awareness Month celebrating 30 years of ministry in the Brazos Valley.

There will be “Hit N Run” Neighborhood Outreaches every Friday night with food, music and ministry.

In April, the goal is to raise $88,000 to support SOS Ministries’ growing Children’s Ministry programs that serve hundreds of children throughout the community, including a weekday After School Program, weekly activities in Bryan and Hearne, On Location Neighborhood Bible Studies, and several summer camps.

“We can help a kid get on a bus that comes in, help young people get off the streets, go to camps, all kinds of things we do throughout the year, even bring food and meals,” JJ Ramirez, SOS Ministries Founder & Director, said. “There is so much that can be done to help kids get off the streets. we are trying to save our streets.”

Donations will be matched dollar-for-dollar by Stylecraft Builders up to $20,000.

An online auction is also happening now through April 27. There are dozens of items including getaways, spa packages, Aggie football and baseball tickets, date nights and family activities.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the messages visitors see when going to the company's website. The Cove is now a...
The Cove becomes a members-only destination for Summer 2023
Texas A&M Cheer Squad National Champions
Treat of the Day: Texas A&M Cheer Squad named 2023 NCA National Champions
This image provided by the Houston Police Department shows Lydell Grant, a Houston man declared...
Texas man declared innocent in slaying now arrested in another
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt
Officials: 1 critically injured, unknown amount of cattle killed in South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt
More emergency service vehicles could be coming to Milam County in the future
Milam County residents to decide on emergency services district over vote