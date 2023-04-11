SOS Ministries hopes to raise $88,000 during ‘Awareness Month’

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -This April marks SOS Ministries’ annual Awareness Month celebrating 30 years of ministry in the Brazos Valley.

There will be “Hit N Run” Neighborhood Outreaches every Friday night with food, music and ministry.

In April, the goal is to raise $88,000 to support SOS Ministries’ growing Children’s Ministry programs that serve hundreds of children throughout the community, including a weekday After School Program, weekly activities in Bryan and Hearne, On Location Neighborhood Bible Studies, and several summer camps.

“We can help a kid get on a bus that comes in, help young people get off the streets, go to camps, all kinds of things we do throughout the year, even bring food and meals,” JJ Ramirez, SOS Ministries Founder & Director, said. “There is so much that can be done to help kids get off the streets. we are trying to save our streets.”

Donations will be matched dollar-for-dollar by Stylecraft Builders up to $20,000.

An online auction is also happening now through April 27. There are dozens of items including getaways, spa packages, Aggie football and baseball tickets, date nights and family activities.

