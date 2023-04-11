Tax scams prevalent as filing deadline nears

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Next Tuesday, April 18, is this year’s tax deadline and data shows about 50 million American taxpayers have yet to file.

The tax deadline is normally on April 15, but because it fell on a weekend and Monday is the Emancipation Day holiday, the tax deadline was moved to April 18. Even with the extra days, accounting firms and tax preparation services such as Kay Perrone & Associates have been busy as the deadline looms.

Scammers use this time to profit, so experts say it’s important to remember the IRS almost exclusively makes contact by regular mail delivered by the Postal Service. Only in rare circumstances does the IRS initiate phone calls, and they never text, email, or reach out through social media. The IRS also won’t ask you for bank or social security information.

“When in doubt please reach out to your tax preparer, reach out to your tax provider, because they have seen a lot of these things,” said Allison Green, CPA at Kay Perrone & Associates said. “They can help you navigate what to do. Never give any personal information to anyone who calls you or emails you.”

Kay Perrone & Associates said for those wanting to get their tax returns faster it is best to file them online. It’s also the safer alternative.

“There’s been a lot of people stealing checks that are written to the IRS, so there is a way to pay online direct pay through the IRS, so it’s a good idea,” Anne Latour, CPA at Kay Perrone & Associates said.

The IRS lists its “Dirty Dozen” most common tax scams on its website, along with information on how to report a scam.

For those still working to file their taxes for 2023, experts say you may need to consider asking for an extension.

“That gives you until October 15 to actually file the paperwork, but the payment is due April 18 regardless if you file an extension or not,” Latour said.

For those filing personal taxes, they recommend keeping all the paperwork together in a folder.

“The biggest challenge that we sometimes have is, ‘Oh, I forgot this 1099′ or ‘I forgot this,’ and that really creates challenges when it comes to filing returns,” Green said.

Those who receive money from gig work should also keep track of their income.

“You do this side job here or there, whether it be Uber driver or teaching swim lessons on the side, that kind of thing, make sure you keep track of that income and any expenses that may be associated so that may be reported accurately,” Green said.

With the end of pandemic-era benefits, Kay Perrone & Associates said this year’s tax returns have surprised some people, but are about average when compared to previous years. The IRS says the value of refunds is down about 10% through the end of March, totaling about $183 billion.

