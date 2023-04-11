Texas A&M finishes second at the Aggie Invitational

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Tuesday’s final-round rally came up short for the Texas A&M men’s golf team as the Maroon & White finished second at the Aggie Invitational.

Texas A&M, who entered the final round with an 11-stroke deficit behind Louisville, charged hard on the par-72, 7,277-yard Traditions Club but were three strokes shy of their bid to catch the Cardinals.

Sophomore Phichaksn Maichon was one stroke away from earning his second consecutive tournament title. Maichon fired an even 72 and finished the invite at 6-under 210. Louisville’s Max Kennedy earned medalist honors at 7-under 209.

Playing without the Masters Low Amateur Sam Bennett in the lineup, the Aggies finished the tournament at 9-under 855. Louisville topped the field at 852. The top five was rounded out by LSU (4-under 860), TCU (1-under 863) and Baylor (1-over 865).

Vishnu Sadagopan shot 1-under on the day and tied for 17th at 1-under 215. William Paysse and Jaime Montojo were in a logjam of five golfers at even 216. Daniel Rodrigues was the last member of the Aggies’ fivesome, finish 1-over 217 after Tuesday’s round of 74.

Playing as an individual, Michael Heidelbaugh is tied for 30th place at 3-over 219. Texas A&M also had Evan Myers (224), Matthew Denton (229), Jimmy Lee (230), Dallas Hankamer (230) and playing as individuals.

The Aggies return to action April 19-23 at the SEC Championships at the Sea Island Golf Club Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia.

TEAM SCORES

1. Louisville 281-275-296=852 -12

2. Texas A&M 284-283-288=855 -9

3. LSU 292-292-276=860 -4

4. TCU 286-283-294=863 -1

5. Baylor 290-288-287=865 +1

t-6. Sam Houston 289-292-290=871 +7

t-6. Houston 294-287-290=871 +7

8. North Texas 291-291-292=874 +7

9. Little Rock 291-289-297=877 +13

10. Florida Gulf Coast 295-291-296=882 +18

t-11. Memphis 292-297-295=884 +20

t-11. New Mexico State 295-289-300=884 +20

13. UTSA 301-291-298=890 +26

TEXAS A&M TEAM SCORES

t-2. Phichaksn Maichon 71-67-72=210 -6

t-14. Vishnu Sadagopan 71-73-71=215 -1

t-17. William Paysse 72-72-72=216 E

t-17. Jaime Montojo 71-72-73=216 -E

t-22. Daniel Rodrigues 71-72-74=217 +1

TEXAS A&M INDIVIDUALS

t-30. Michael Heidelbaugh 72-68-79=219 +3

t-50. Evan Myers 73-77-74=224 +8

t-63. Matthew Denton 79-76-74=229 +13

t-66. Jimmy Lee 74-76-80=230 +14

t-66. Dallas Hankamer 77-76-77=230 +14

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M men’s golf, follow the Aggies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.