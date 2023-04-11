Texas A&M in Second Place at Aggie Invitational

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s golf team stands in second place at the Aggie Invitational with a 9-under 567 after Monday’s two rounds.

The Maroon & White fired rounds of 4-under 284 and 5-under 283 at the par-72, 7,227-yard Traditions Club. Texas A&M trails the leader Louisville by 11 strokes heading into Tuesday’s final round.

Phichaksn Maichon leads Ol’ Sarge’s charges, registering rounds of 71 and 67 to sit in second place at 6-under 138, one stroke off the pace. He is one stroke behind individual leader Max Kennedy. The sophomore is looking for back-to-back titles after winning the Bearkat Invitational last week.

Playing as an individual, Michael Heidelbaugh is tied for fifth place at 4-under 140. He fired rounds of 72 and 68.

Jaime Montojo and Daniel Rodrigues are the next Aggies on the leaderboard. The duo is tied for 15th place at 1-under 143 with identical rounds of 71 and 72.

William Paysse and Vishnu Sadagopan ended the day at even 144 and are tied with four other golfers in 20th place to round out the Aggies’ fivesome.

Texas A&M also had Jimmy Lee (150), Evan Myers (150), Dallas Hankamer (153) and Matthew Denton (155) playing as individuals.

The third round wraps up with teams teeing off at 7:30 a.m. with Heidelbaugh in the first group on No. 1. The Aggie fivesome starts teeing off of No. 1 at 8:50 a.m.

TEAM SCORES

1. Louisville 281-275=556 -20

2. Texas A&M 284-283=567 -9

3. TCU 286-283=569 -7

4. Baylor 290-288=578 +2

5. Little Rock 291-289=581 +4

t-6. Sam Houston 289-292=581 +5

t-6. Houston 294-287-581 +5

8. North Texas 291-291=582 +6

t-9. LSU 292-292=584 +8

t9. New Mexico State 295-289=584 +8

11. Florida Gulf Coast 295-291=586 +10

12. Memphis 292-297=589 +13

13. UTSA 301-291=592 +16

TEXAS A&M TEAM SCORES

t-2. Phichaksn Maichon 71-67=138 -6

t-14. Jaime Montojo 71-72=143 -1

t-14. Daniel Rodrigues 71-72=143 -1

t-20. William Paysse 72-72=144 E

t-20. Vishnu Sadagopan 72-72=144 E

TEXAS A&M INDIVIDUALS

t-5. Michael Heidelbaugh 72-68=140 -4

t-54. Jimmy Lee 74-76=150 +6

t-54. Evan Myers 73-77=150 +6

t-63. Dallas Hankamer 77-76=153 +9

t-69. Matthew Denton 79-76=155 +11

