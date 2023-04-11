Texas A&M women’s golf seeks title at SEC Championship

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama -- The No. 13 Texas A&M women’s golf team is set to compete at the 2023 SEC Women’s Golf Championship April 12-16 at the par-72, 6,331-yard Greystone Golf & Country Club – Legacy Course.

The Lineup

Texas A&M and head coach Gerrod Chadwell are bringing Jennie Park, Zoe Slaughter, Adela Cernousek, Hailee Cooper and Blanca Fernández García-Poggio. Lana Calibuso-Kwee will serve as an alternate for the Aggies in Birmingham.

Riding the Momentum

The Aggies placed in the top two of six tournament this season, including three tourney victories. All six golfers making the trip have posted at least one top-15 finish during the 2022-23 campaign.

The Aggies at the SEC Tournament

Last season, A&M missed match play at the SEC Championship, coming in ninth at Greystone. This season, the Maroon & White are looking to break through to match play by placing in the top eight after the 54-hole stroke play portion of the tournament. Texas A&M will be competing for its first SEC Championship since 2015.

The Format

The field will play 54-holes of stroke play Wednesday-Friday to decide the top eight teams that will advance to match play. On Saturday, the quarterfinal match will take place in the morning with the semifinal match immediately after. Sunday, a champion will be crowned after the final match which will be broadcast on SEC Network.

How To Keep Up

Live stats for the three-day tournament can be found at golfstat.com.

Tee Time

The Maroon & White are scheduled to tee off at 8:50 a.m. on Wednesday to open the tournament.

The Field ( Golfstat.com Ranking)

LSU (3)

South Carolina (4)

Mississippi State (5)

Auburn (10)

Texas A&M (13)

Ole Miss (14)

Vanderbilt (19)

Florida (20)

Kentucky (27)

Georgia (29)

Tennessee (42)

Arkansas (45)

Alabama (51)

Missouri (84)

