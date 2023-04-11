‘This is infuriating:’ Woman and two children shot in Texas

A mother and two of her children were shot in what Texas authorities are calling a domestic violence incident. (Credit: KSAT via CNN Newsource)
By KSAT Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (KSAT) - A mother and two toddlers were shot Monday night in Texas.

Two other children narrowly escaped the scene in what San Antonio authorities are calling a domestic violence incident.

“This is infuriating. With all the resources and effort we’ve put into assisting domestic violence victims and trying to prevent these things from happening, here we are with a 1- and 2-year-old and a 28-year-old mom shot by her intimate partner,” San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said.

The woman and her children were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Their conditions are unknown.

Copyright 2023 KSAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This image provided by the Houston Police Department shows Lydell Grant, a Houston man declared...
Texas man declared innocent in slaying now arrested in another
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Texas A&M Cheer Squad National Champions
Treat of the Day: Texas A&M Cheer Squad named 2023 NCA National Champions
This is the messages visitors see when going to the company's website. The Cove is now a...
The Cove becomes a members-only destination for Summer 2023

Latest News

Five people have died following a a mass shooting inside a Louisville bank.
Deadly bank mass shooting leaves community reeling
4/11
Tuesday PinPoint Forecast 4/11
A mother and two of her children were shot in what Texas authorities are calling a domestic...
Woman and two children shot in Texas
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas faces questions after lavish trips bombshell.
Democrats turn up heat on Clarence Thomas