Treat of the Day: College Station ISD students win SkillsUSA state competition

By Katie Aupperle
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Seven College Station ISD high school students won state championships in their respective events at the SkillsUSA State Contest and will advance to nationals.

SkillsUSA prepares students for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations.

The National Leadership and Skills Conference will be held in Atlanta in June.

State Champions & National Qualifiers

  • Computer Programming - Nico Landendorf, AMCHS
  • Digital Cinema Production - Dat Ha and Joseph Chunga, CSHS
  • Extemporaneous Speech - May Sarin, AMCHS
  • Interactive Application and Video Game Design - Carter Hague & Christian Smalley, AMCHS
  • Pin Design - Palmer Barrum, CSHS

Several other students placed in the top three of their respective events.

