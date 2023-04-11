United Way, professional wrestlers take it to the ring for Fight 2 Unite

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s almost time for the bell to sound and wrestlers to go head-to-head in Fight 2 Unite. The event is happening Friday and marks the second year the United Way of the Brazos Valley and Lions Pride Sports have teamed up to have fun while raising funds for thousands in the community.

“United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of everyone in the Brazos Valley, so we come together to fight for all of that together,” United Way’s development coordinator Maggie Montoya Gray said.

Fight 2 Unite is a family-friendly event that will be action packed. United Way’s president and CEO, Peggi Goss, said kids enjoy seeing what they watch on television come to life.

“They decided which wrestler they like, and they really root for them,” Goss said. “They jump up and down, they get really excited, they high five, so it’s just a good experience for the whole family.”

One of the biggest things families will experience is the tension that’s been rising among the wrestlers who’ve worked hard to prepare for Friday’s matches.

Wrestlers Mathayus, a.k.a Thomas Carter, and Hastur, a.k.a Lucas Ybarra, will be in the ring Friday for a 3-on-3 team match. Mathayus is a part of team Pandemonium, which includes Prince Ly and Shimbashi. They’ll be taking on Hastur, Zane Valero and Rodzilla.

“Pandemonium teamed up together and decided to break the rules, so we’re going to show them a few breaking rules,” Hastur said.

This is no concern for Mathayus who’s been focusing on his nutrition and workouts in preparation for Friday.

“Friday night, these chumps right here will see everything,” Mathayus said.

Along with the action in the ring, all of the wrestlers are excited to help further the United Way’s impact. All of the proceeds from Fight 2 Unite go to the United Way to help support its nonprofit partners. Last year’s event brought in nearly $40,000.

Fight 2 Unite will be held at Edible Field, 2200 Bomber Drive, in Bryan and starts at 7:30 p.m. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. Seat and raffle tickets can be found here. On Thursday, April 13, general admission tickets will be $10 and premiere seating tickets will be $15.

You can also learn about all of the wrestlers and the matches they’ll be in here.

