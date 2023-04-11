Williams, Wooley Earn SEC Weekly Honors

Koko Wooley after a base hit against Mississippi State
Koko Wooley after a base hit against Mississippi State(Tyler Shaw)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M softball standouts Keely Williams and Koko Wooley garnered SEC weekly honors, the league announced Tuesday. Williams was named Freshman of the Week and Wooley earned Co-Player of the Week recognition.

Wooley made her presence felt in a multitude of ways each game during the Texas A&M sweep of Mississippi State this past weekend. The sophomore totaled a .455 average at the dish going 5-for-11, while driving in three runs, scoring three runs and stealing two bases. The La Porte, Texas, native capped the series Monday night going 3-for-4 with a double, triple, two RBI and one run. Wooley completed the series with a team high .727 slugging percentage.

Williams held her own offensively and defensively, while batting leadoff and playing left field in all three starts. The Cibolo, Texas, native was .375 at the plate going 3-for-8, scoring three runs and recording three putouts. Williams also earned three walks and never struck out, finishing the series with a team high .545 on-base percentage.

The pair of weekly awards are career first for the pair of Aggies and marks the third and fourth for Texas A&M this season. It also registers as the first time an Aggie duo has claimed honors in the same week since Payton McBride (Freshman of the week) and Samantha Show (Pitcher of the week) did so on February 27, 2017.

UP NEXT

The Aggies nine-game homestand continues Wednesday against No. 25 Louisiana at 6 p.m. The game will be streamed on the SEC Network+.

To learn more about Texas A&M softball, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieSoftball on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

