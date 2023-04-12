Aggie shopping experience helping to raise thousands for scholarships

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Many parents and loved ones will get a taste of Aggieland this week during Texas A&M’s Family Weekend starting Friday. They’ll be coming from all over and participating in an array of events. One that’s on the list is the Aggie Mom Boutique.

“We’re going to be filling up Bethancourt with over 120 tables that’ll be all different types of anything that you can put Aggie on,” Diane Eckols said.

Eckols is a part of the Aggie Mom Club, which works to organize the event every year. There will be items like jewelry, custom hats, handmade bags, quilted mats and flower pots. Many of the items are handmade by Aggie moms from across Texas and beyond.

“These pots right here are made by Bastrop County,” Eckols said. “Those ladies get together every Tuesday, all year long, in order to make these pots, and they will sell out every year.”

The hard work that’s put into the boutique is worth it Eckols said because all the money raised goes towards student scholarships. Last year, Aggie moms awarded over $590,000 in scholarships in addition to their $85,000 in endowed scholarships.

“Scholarships are very important to us,” Eckols said. “We want to make sure we are providing for the welfare of Aggie students.”

The money is raised locally through events like the boutique along with other events put on by Aggie Mom Clubs.

“Over the last several years, we’ve given over $6 million in scholarships,” Eckols said.

In addition to all the items that will be at the boutique, there will be raffle tables with everything from trips to an Aggie ring and tailgate packages.

The Aggie Mom Boutique will be in the Bethancourt Ballroom on the second floor of the Memorial Student Center. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

You can find more information here.

