Aggies Return to The Golden State for the Mt. SAC Relays

WALNUT, CA – The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams return to California to compete in the Mt. SAC Relays at Hilmer Lodge Stadium from Wednesday through Saturday.

Hosted at the Mt. San Antonio College campus, the Mt. SAC Relays is an annual track and field festival that hosts many of the top athletes in the world.

Leading the charge for the No. 5 ranked Aggie women, Allyson Andress and Joniar Thomas compete in the elite section of the heptathlon on Wednesday and Thursday. Day one of the two-day competition will begin at 1 p.m. CT with the 100m hurdles, while day two begins with the long jump at 1 p.m. CT.

The men will be represented by Thatcher Frankfather, Blake Harris and Landon Helms in the B section of the collegiate decathlon. Day one will start with the 100m at 12 p.m. CT on Wednesday, and the second day will begin with the 110m hurdles at 12 p.m. CT.

Along with the multi-event competitions, the men’s and women’s 3000m steeplechase races will take place on Thursday, with the women’s race at 7 p.m. CT and the men’s at 8:05 p.m. CT.

Friday is composed primarily of the collegiate events, whereas Saturday will see the majority of the invitational events. To see where and when the Aggie athletes are competing, view the entries list and the meet schedule.

To follow along with the Aggies, fans can follow the live results provided by Finished Results.

To learn more about Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, log on to 12thMan.com and follow @aggietfxc.

