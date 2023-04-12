A&M Consolidated Percussion Ensemble headed to state championship

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidate High School Percussion Ensemble is looking to bring home a state championship Saturday as they take compete in the Texas Color Guard Circuit’s Percussions & Winds Championships.

The championship will be held Saturday, April 15 at Reed Arena.

The indoor percussion ensemble will compete against 14 other schools across the Lone Star State.

School leaders say AMCHS is the only high school in the area with such a team. The ensemble was created earlier this year and has already competed in several events, allowing them to advance to the state level.

Around two dozen musicians are scheduled to compete Saturday at 3:05 p.m.

Tickets are $20 plus associated fees. Parking is $10 for this weekend.

*There is a clear bag policy in effect at Reed Arena for all spectators.*

The full schedule of events as listed by the Texas Color Guard Circuit is below.

Percussion Scholastic AA Juarez-Lincoln High School Indoor Percussion Ensemble 10:00 AM Axtell HS 10:09 AM Del Rio Indoor Percussion 10:18 AM La Grange Indoor Percussion 10:27 AM Hudson High School Indoor Percussion 10:36 AM Central HS Indoor Percussion 10:45 AM Percussion Scholastic Concert Cadet South Middle School 10:59 AM SchindeStrack Percussion Ensemble 11:08 AM

Percussion Scholastic Concert A La Joya Drumz 11:22 AM Mission High School 11:31 AM Willis HS 11:40 AM Mission-Veterans Memorial HS 11:49 AM Madisonville HS Percussion 11:58 AM Palmview HS Percussion Ensemble 12:07 PM Sam Rayburn HS Percussion 12:16 PM George Ranch HS 12:25 PM

Percussion Scholastic A Kempner HS Indoor Percussion 1:34 PM Dayton HS Percussion 1:43 PM Edinburg HS Red Knight Drumline 1:52 PM Pasadena High School Indoor Drumline 2:01 PM Terry HS Percussion 2:10 PM Kingwood Park HS Percussion 2:19 PM Langham Creek Percussion Ensemble 2:28 PM Waller HS 2:47 PM CE King HS Percussion 2:56 PM A&M Consolidated HS 3:05 PM Robert Vela HS Percussion 3:14 PM La Porte HS Percussion 3:23 PM Porter High School Percussion 3:32 PM Lehman HS Percussion 3:41 PM Glenn High School Indoor Drumline 3:50 PM

Percussion Scholastic Concert Open Jordan High School Percussion Ensemble 6:33 PM Tomball Indoor Percussion 6:43 PM Magnolia HS 6:53 PM Klein Collins HS 7:03 PM Sharyland Indoor Percussion Ensemble 7:13 PM Clements High School Percussion Ensemble 7:23 PM

Winds Scholastic A Hudson High School Indoor Winds 4:09 PM Lampasas HS 4:18 PM Tribal Frontier 4:27 PM Johnny G. Economedes Indoor Winds and Percussion 4:36 PM Warrior Indoor Winds 4:45 PM Edinburg HS 4:54 PM Winds Scholastic Open Edinburg North HS 5:13 PM Robert Vela HS Winds 5:23 PM

Percussion Scholastic Open Seven Lakes High School Winter Percussion Ensemble 7:43 PM Cypress Ranch HS 7:53 PM O’Connor Indoor Percussion 8:03 PM Bridgeland High School 8:13 PM Cypress Park HS 8:23 PM

Percussion Independent Open UTRGV Percussion 8:38 PM Winds Independent World UTRGV Winds 8:53 PM

Percussion Scholastic World Pearland HS 9:09 PM Cy-Fair HS 9:20 PM Clear Brook HS Indoor Ensemble 9:31 PM

Percussion Independent World Rhythmic Force Percussion 9:47 PM Monarch Independent 9:58 PM



