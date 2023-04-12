Bennett named SEC Golfer of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – Texas A&M All-American Sam Bennett earned SEC Men’s Golfer of the Week recognition following his performance at the Masters Tournament.

Bennett earned the Silver Cup as the low amateur at the Masters Tournament, finishing in 16th place with a 2-under 286 for the tournament. He became the first amateur to finish in the top 20 at the Masters since 2005. After firing rounds of 68 and 68 to position himself as the only amateur to make the cut, he closed out Sunday’s action with rounds of 76 and 74 at the famed Augusta National Golf Club.

His start was historic, with a two-round tally of 8-under 136, the second lowest amateur score after two rounds in Masters Tournament history, trailing only Ken Venturi’s 135 in 1956. With his rounds of 68-68, Bennett joined Venturi and Charles Coe (1961) as the only amateurs to record multiple rounds in the 60s at a Masters Tournament. The list of Low Amateurs at the Masters is a Who’s Who List of Golf, including Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Ben Crenshaw and Phil Mickelson.

Bennett, the 2022 SEC Golfer of the Year and three-time All-American, owns five career collegiate tournament titles.

