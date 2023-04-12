Brazos County A&M Club hosting Aggie Muster, honors people who have passed away in the past year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Aggie Muster is a Texas A&M tradition that happens every year.

It’s a day when fellow Aggies come together and the names of Aggies who have passed away since the last Muster are read aloud and one or more comrades answer “Here,” signifying that although this Aggie has been taken from life, they remain present in the hearts of other Aggies.

There are events that happen all over the world with the largest being on Texas A&M’s campus.

The Brazos County A&M Club is hosting its event on April 21 at the Legends Event Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the program beginning at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the event are $40 and include dinner and dessert. If you would like to only attend the ceremony, you do not need to buy a ticket.

Dr. Frank B. Ashley III, Executive Associate Dean, Senior Professor at The Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University is the keynote speaker.

The deadline to add names to the Roll Call at this event is April 16.

With events all around the world, you can find one near you online.

