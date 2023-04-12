Bryan City Council approves contract for outdoor amenities at Midtown Park

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tuesday night, Bryan City Council approved a $5.1 million construction contract for new outdoor features at the Legends Event Center and the lake behind it.

The approval increases Midtown Park’s overall construction contract from $38.5 million to $43.5 million. This money was already budgeted for, according to Jamie Cox, General Manager of Legends Event Center.

He said the new approval made by city leaders allows the event center to grow its connection with the community.

“We have thousands of people from Bryan and across the country come and enjoy Legends Event Center,” said Cox. “We have the community come play in our open gym, our gaming area, come and practice and play games on the courts. There’s a lot to do inside, but we didn’t really have that outdoor component.”

Now, Cox said Legends Event Center will offer four sand volleyball courts, a terraced viewing area between the LEC patio and volleyball courts and 22,000 square feet of synthetic turf.

As for the water activities, the new contract allows for two boating docks, with one being a floating EZ Dock with a non-slip kayak launch.

“The volleyball courts, we’ll host anything from local leagues, tournaments, smaller events, as well as the clubs here can take advantage of that space,” said Cox. “The water activities go from kayaking, to paddle boats, canoeing, fishing off the floating docks.”

”We are adding a trail system that goes all the way around the back of Legends and over a bridge where we’ll prepare a spot to build a boat house,” said Bryan Deputy City Manager, Hugh Walker. “We hope to work with Bryan ISD students so they can help construct.”

It’s a plan that will generate economic growth for years to come, according to Walker.

”Now, in Midtown Park, there are more things there now that attract the general community,” said Walker. “Where before, it was a golf course, and you had golfers, and you might get, to be generous, 35,000 golfers a year. We’ve already had over 25,000 at Legends so far and over 100,000, so closer to 300,000 at Big Shots. We think that what we provide an abundance of amenities the whole community can choose from.”

Bryan city officials expect the Legends Event Center additions, like the sand volleyball courts and synthetic turf, to be finished by summer of 2024.

The construction for the lake and activities surrounding that is aimed to be done in early 2025.

For more information on the updates within Midtown Park in Bryan, click here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.