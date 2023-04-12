Calvert resident wins $3 million lottery with scratch ticket

(Texas Lottery image)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - A Calvert resident won $3 million in a Texas Lottery scratch ticket game.

The ticket was purchased at a food mart in Hearne.

The resident, who chose to remain anonymous, won the 10th out of 12 top prizes. The Texas Lottery says the odds of winning any prize in the $750 Million Winner’s Circle are one in 2.88, including break-even prizes.

