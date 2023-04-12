Easter egg hunts hosted in Bryan, College Station

BRYAN/COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Aggieland celebrated the Easter weekend with a few egg hunts and festivities Saturday morning.

Both Bryan and College Station saw Easter egg hunts hosted in each city.

A&M United Methodist Church in College Station brought out over 15,000 eggs for kids to choose from.

This is the 10th year the church has hosted its Easter Egg-stravaganza and Senior Pastor Preston Greenwaldt says it was great seeing all sorts of community members come out to their event.

“I believe that’s what God calls us to be is a community together. To join together and just celebrate what is to love each other as were called to do,” said Greenwaldt.

Bryan saw a number of downtown businesses get involved with the Easter celebration.

The inaugural Easter Egg Hunt on Main Street was hosted by Whimsy & Wild Emporium and featured stores hiding eggs inside and outside of their shops.

Ashlynn Terry with Whimsy & Wild Emporium came up with the concept of the event as a way for stores to bring in new business and for kids to have fun.

“It’s always fun for the kids to go and pick up eggs and at the same time it’s for the parents to watch the kids get it but then see the items and be like wait, that’s a pretty cool item,” said Terry.

The hope is for more businesses to get involved in the Easter Egg Hunt on Main Street next year.

