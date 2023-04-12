Focus at Four: Impact of gas prices after OPEC statement

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After OPEC announced it intends to decrease production starting in May, gas prices increased, according to AAA’s latest gas prices report.

A surprise move earlier last week by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other major oil producers, including Russia, known as OPEC+ caused a ripple effect that is leading to higher gas prices.

OPEC+ announced plans to cut output to global crude oil markets by 1 million barrels per day through 2023.

“Rising crude oil prices are sending retail gas prices back up to levels not seen since early November,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Crude accounts for 55% to 60% of the cost of each gallon of gas. If crude oil prices remain higher, drivers could be looking at another expensive summer when it comes to filling up. However, if concerns of an economic slowdown in the U.S. persist, price increases may be limited.”

Eric Lewis, an associate professor and economist at Texas A&M University said drivers in Texas could notice an increase at the pump by 5 to 10 cents but don’t expect to see record-breaking prices like last summer.

“Gas prices will go up a little bit more, but I don’t think we should be worried about seeing $4 a gallon like we saw last year, so I think people can relax about that,” said Lewis.

Lewis said the oil production cuts will have another impact in Texas.

“If you own an oil well, this is great for you,” said Lewis. “If you own land that could be drilled, this increases the likelihood that drilling will happen. For our state government, that increases revenues because of the taxation on oil and gas. So it’s good for a lot of people in Texas.”

Drivers in Texas are paying the sixth lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.

