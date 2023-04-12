Harmony Science students prepare for Aerial Drone Competition

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a recent win at a Houston tournament, students from Harmony Science Academy are gearing up to compete in the 2023 Aerial Drone Competition.

The team doesn’t contribute their recent win to luck, but rather their hard work ethic. The team practices for an hour and a half, two times a week. They’re determined to win this one.

“We are prepared, we have been preparing our code to get the maximum score possible again,” said Osman Kucuk, coach for the drone team.

The competition will test the team’s flying ability and coding skills as they compete against other schools to win the top prize. The first competition is “Piloting Teamwork Matches,” where remote pilots will score as many goals as possible by directing balls with the drone’s wake. The second competition “Autonomous Flight Skills,” will challenge the students’ programming skills as the drones navigate an obstacle course in under 60 seconds.

“I’m very excited, but one thing that I’m worried about is that we might have competition in other teams that might be better than us,” said sixth grader Brittany Fuentes.

The event takes place at Issac H. Kempner Senior High School in Sugar Land from April 15-16.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.