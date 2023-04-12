Madisonville’s Railsback & Guevara headed back to State

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville mixed doubles duo of Mason Railsback and Elizabeth Guevara are headed back to UIL State Tennis Tournament.

The top seeded Mustangs posted a 6-2, 6-4 win over Springhill to advance. This is their second straight Region III Mixed Doubles Championship.

The Class 4A portion of the state tournament will be held at the Anne Marie Tennis Center and will begin on April 25th.

