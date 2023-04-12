Navasota man arrested on Indecency with a Child charges

Bonifacio Flores was arrested on Catherine Street.
Bonifacio Flores was arrested on four outstanding arrest warrants for Indecency with a Child...
Bonifacio Flores was arrested on four outstanding arrest warrants for Indecency with a Child charges.(Mug shot provided by Grimes County Sheriff's Office)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The following statement was shared Tuesday by the Navasota Police Department:

On March 30, 2023, around 5:45 pm Navasota Police Officers were informed of a Navasota resident, Bonifacio Flores, 69, having four outstanding arrest warrants for Indecency with a Child out of the Grimes County District Attorney’s Office.

Navasota Police located Flores in the 200 block of Catherine Street and placed him in custody, and then he was transported to the Grimes County Jail.

