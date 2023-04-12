Navasota man facing murder charge related to investigation in Houston

WHARTON, Texas (KBTX) - On April 1, 2023, the Navasota Police Department received an alarming tip from the Houston Police Department regarding a Navasota resident, Marcus Haynes, who had an outstanding arrest warrant for murder.

Law enforcement officials from Navasota and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) immediately began investigating the 18-year-old’s whereabouts.

After four days of searching for Haynes, investigators finally tracked him down to Wharton, Texas, around 6 pm on April 5, 2023. The Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force also assisted in the arrest, and Haynes was taken into custody.

Authorities have not disclosed any information about how Mr. Haynes was found or what led them to him.

Following his arrest, he was transported to the Wharton County Jail, where he is currently being held on a murder charge.

His bond has been set at one million dollars.

Information about the homicide was not immediately available.

