Nonprofit provides beef for those in need, looking for donations

In order to meet their growing goal, Texas Beef Initiative says they need more donations.
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A new nonprofit serving Central Texas is working to supply beef products to underprivileged families.

The Texas Beef Initiative was created in 2020 and the group has already provided 146,000 meals. Zach Bishop with TBI says beef if provided to food banks, schools and veteran programs.

“We’re really just looking for a better source of meat, of protein and substance for families that can’t really afford it or can’t really find the means to acquire it,” he said.

This is when TBI steps in and provides beef for $0.75 a meal.

This initiative is dependent on donations from local ranchers, ropers and producers. But, in order to meet their growing goal, Bishop says they need more donations.

“Cattle are a definite need. We’re not looking for prize animals. I mean if we have some older cows that just aren’t going to have another calf or you’ve got something with the bad leg or hip or something, we’ll be more than happy to take it,” he said.

The group also accepts monetary donations. Visit their website here to learn more about TBI.

