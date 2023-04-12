Ream powers College Station past Consol 5-4

College Station's Gracie Ream after hitting a home run against Consol.
College Station's Gracie Ream after hitting a home run against Consol.(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Apr. 11, 2023
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station softball team beat A&M Consolidated 5-4 in a same-town showdown Tuesday night at Tiger Field.

The Lady Tigers put up three runs in the bottom of the 7th with two outs, but the Lady Cougars were able to hold off the comeback attempt.

Gracie Ream threw a complete game for the victors with 10 strikeouts, including her 200th career strikeout. Ream also hit a solo home run in the opening frame and 2 RBI in the third inning.

College Station moves to 8-3 in District 21-5A and will host Magnolia West on Friday. Consol falls to 1-10 in district play and will be at Rudder on Friday.

