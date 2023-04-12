Residents ask Bryan Council to help move College Station sewer line away from neighborhoods

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan residents continue voicing their lack of support for a sewer line from the City of College Station.

On Tuesday night residents spent over an hour telling the Bryan City Council about their concerns with the project from diminished environments to increased flooding at homes. The City of College Station is working to survey options for a new sewer line. The line is needed due to the growth near Northgate and Texas A&M.

At first, a proposal put the sewer line through the Beverly Estates neighborhood. But, as residents began working with College Station staff, they discovered an alternative option to go behind the homes and move the sewer line near a creek.

On the other side of the creek sits Vine Street and Inwood Drive. These residents have experienced flooding when there are heavy rains. The prospect of more infrastructure in the creek has those homeowners concerned.

“We’ve watched the creek rise up pretty high it gets about I know at least 3 to 4 feet from the top and that’s with just the light rain so you can imagine what it does with a heavy rain,” Marlon Outing said.

Outing lives in a cul-de-sac on Vine Street.

He says while the peaceful environment with beautiful trees and animals is a concern, it goes beyond that. With flood insurance already surpassing many homeowners’ monthly mortgage payments in the area, Outing says he’s having a hard time imagining just what it would look like after more infrastructure is added.

“The higher the level of water risk the higher the price of insurance is going to go up which is going to have to come out of the taxpayers’ pockets. And so that’s another stress level as well,” he said.

Residents asked council members how they can assist the city in putting a stop to the project. While eminent domain has been mentioned, residents asked the city to deny any permits relating to work done for the sewer. Council members were not able to respond during this portion of the meeting. The City of College Station has said they are continuing to work with residents to find the best path forward. Surveys of the creek option won’t be complete until summer.

