Residents want better communications from oil & gas firms on drilling, fracking & emergency plans

BURTON, Texas (KBTX) -Drilling activity underway in Washington County has raised safety concerns among some residents.

Homeowners that live near a fracking site just off FM 594 in Burton are calling for oil and gas companies to improve communication with residents and be more proactive in outlining emergency protocols.

Kathy Kanocz and Dean Rayburn have extensive experience in the industry, with Kanocz having worked for Conoco, BP, Chevron, Statoil, and Range Resources, and served on the governing board for the Center of Offshore Safety following the Macondo Blowout and Explosion. Rayburn worked for Arco, Vastar, and BP, and was the Lead HSE Advisor for BP Wells at the global level.

Despite the wells being drilled and a pipeline being constructed yards away from their home in Burton, they support fracking. However, they believe some operators neglect the community and surrounding areas.

“The reason we wanted to share our story is we want people to be aware of all of the things that go on when you agree to have oil and gas in your backyard,” says Kanocz.

“We’re very pro-oil and gas and we believe in fracking. We’ve spent our careers in the oil and gas industry but I wanted people to understand there are good operators and then there are operators that don’t care about the community and the people around them,” Kanocz said.

They say they have requested information on how they will be informed in case of an emergency but have been told that the information cannot be provided due to legal reasons.

“We’ve asked them several times about how are we going to be informed if there’s an emergency and we have been told that their attorneys don’t want to provide that information and that’s my concern and that’s what we want people to be aware of is you have a right to know that information,” says Kanocz.

“As you can hear in the background, the well is very close to us. And having been in the industry for a long time, I know that you plan for bad events and hope they don’t happen. But when they do, you need to be able to evacuate people in a very fast manner. And I don’t believe anybody back there has our contact information. I don’t believe that they know how to get ahold of us and this is the only road in and out. So if there was an actual emergency, you’d have emergency vehicles going in and going out. How would we know what we’re supposed to do if nobody’s contacted us and we don’t know what we’re supposed to do because we haven’t been given that information up front?”

Rayburn shares his wife’s views on the situation saying he’s not overly concerned with the usual things that come with a project of this nature like the frequent movement of 18-wheelers that happened to damage their mailbox and garbage can or the constant noise from fracking. Rather, he too is worried about the lack of communication required by the state regarding safety plans with neighboring properties.

“We don’t own the mineral rights, so they kind of think, we don’t have to deal with them. However, you can see we’re within 45, 50 yards from the road from the front of our house.”

Existing regulations do not require companies to communicate with residents near oil wells, something that concerns Dean. He believes companies should be proactive in notifying residents of emergency protocols and providing contact information.

“An oil and gas company should be proactive. If they can put out a half-page little letter together for all the residents within a certain radius of a well bore saying here how we’re going to notify you if you have any questions call this number and so forth,” says Rayburn.

Rayburn says he doesn’t need an invitation to leave in case of an emergency, but he would like to know the warning signs.

“We wanted something reasonable. Is the well-site leader gonna call us? Who’s gonna call us ?” What does the alarm sound like if we hear them, We can get in the truck and leave,” says Rayburn.

KBTX reached out to the company for clarification on its safety procedures but did not hear back in time for this story.

