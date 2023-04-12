San Antonio teen arrested for breaking into Bryan cars

Jaheem Locarda Conaway, 18
Jaheem Locarda Conaway, 18(Justin Dorsey)
By Justin Dorsey
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A San Antonio teen was arrested after Bryan police say he broke into several cars Tuesday.

Jaheem Conway, 18, was seen rummaging through a car on South Logan Avenue when homeowners called authorities, according to police.

Once officers arrived on scene, they saw Conway run away. When officers caught up with him they recovered a stolen credit card and a rose gold watch.

Police says the card they found him with matched the name of a different home owner in the area.

Conaway is charged with evading arrest, burglary and criminal trespassing. Because of prior offences, court records show his bond totals over $80,000.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the messages visitors see when going to the company's website. The Cove is now a...
The Cove becomes a members-only destination for Summer 2023
Heath Thomas Curry
Man faces felony charges in Robertson County cattle theft case
Wharton County mug shot of Marcus Haynes, 18, of Navasota.
Navasota man facing murder charge related to investigation in Houston
South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt
Officials: 1 critically injured, thousands of cattle killed in South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt
Officials are calling a fire at a Texas dairy farm one of the deadliest in the history of the...
Nearly 20,000 cattle die in fire at dairy farm

Latest News

A&M Consolidated Percussion Ensemble headed to state championship
In order to meet their growing goal, Texas Beef Initiative says they need more donations.
Nonprofit provides beef for those in need, looking for donations
Impact of gas prices after OPEC statement
Focus at Four: Impact of gas prices after OPEC statement
Calvert resident wins $3 million lottery with scratch ticket