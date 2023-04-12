San Antonio teen arrested for breaking into Bryan cars
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A San Antonio teen was arrested after Bryan police say he broke into several cars Tuesday.
Jaheem Conway, 18, was seen rummaging through a car on South Logan Avenue when homeowners called authorities, according to police.
Once officers arrived on scene, they saw Conway run away. When officers caught up with him they recovered a stolen credit card and a rose gold watch.
Police says the card they found him with matched the name of a different home owner in the area.
Conaway is charged with evading arrest, burglary and criminal trespassing. Because of prior offences, court records show his bond totals over $80,000.
