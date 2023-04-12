Texas A&M baseball to open Mizzou series starting Thursday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies will go after their third consecutive SEC series win this weekend when they kick off a three-game set vs Missouri on Thursday night at Blue Bell Park.

Right-hander Nathan Dettmer is slated to get the ball for Thursday’s series opener, a 7 p.m. start slated for broadcast on ESPNU. Friday’s middle game is scheduled for a 6 p.m. start. and the series finale is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The Aggies dropped a midweek contest on Tuesday to Conference USA leader UTSA but were winners in each of the last two weekends with series victories over both Ole Miss and Auburn. Missouri caught the eye of college baseball and jumped into the national rankings earlier this season when it swept Tennessee to open conference play.

However, the Tigers have dropped each of their past three league series and eight of nine SEC games overall with the lone win coming last weekend when they handed Vanderbilt its first SEC loss of the season.

GAME COVERAGE TV/STREAMING: Thursday’s game will be aired on ESPNU with Derek Jones and Gregg Olson calling the action... the games set for Friday and Saturday will shift to the SEC Network+ with Andrew Monaco and Tyler Pigg’s radio calls providing the play-by-play.

RADIO: Each game can be heard locally on SportsRadio 1150 AM/93.7 FM The Zone.... Andrew Monaco will be on the call for each of the first two games before handing play-by-play duties off to Tyler Pigg for the series finale... Pigg will be on analysis for the series’ middle game with Scott Clendenin bookending the series with commentary... the pregame show begins 15 minutes prior to first pitch.

SOCIAL: Fans can get in-game updates on social media by following @AggieBaseball on Twitter.

AGAINST THE TIGERS - The Aggies are 54-37-2 all-time vs Mizzou, including 23-14-1 in Bryan-College Station- Since both schools joined the SEC for the 2013 season, the Aggies lead the series 10-5-1- The Aggies won each of the first three series in SEC play, but have not won a series from Mizzou since a sweep in Columbia in 2017- Texas A&M has won two of the three SEC series played in Bryan-College Station, with the 2019 series being split 1-1-1 after a tie in the series finale due to Mizzou travel restrictions in the finale

RIGHT AWAY The Aggies have relied heavily on left-handed relief pitching this year, but in Tuesday’s game vs UTSA they got strong performances from the right side of the pen. Josh Stewart, Jaren Warwick and Carson Lambert combined to throw 4.1 innings of scoreless relief vs the Roadrunners, striking out seven hitters between them. It was the second straight Tuesday that Stewart has shined, also looking strong last week in a win over Texas State. In his last two appearances, Stewart has six strikeouts, no walks and only three hits allowed in 4.1 scoreless innings. GOING FOR THREE IN A ROW Texas A&M won eight of its 10 conference series a year ago, including each of its final seven weekends. But such things are a difficult task in the SEC and with a series win this weekend the Aggies would clinch their third straight weekend victory. It would be the first time since the 2016 and 2017 seasons the Aggies have had consecutive seasons with a streak of at least three consecutive series wins in SEC play. GOLDEN BOY Aggie shortstop Hunter Haas got a nod of approval from USA Baseball last week when he was named to the Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List. He one of 45 total players on the list and is among a group of 24 players from across the country who played their way onto the watch list since the Preseason Watch List was announced on February 10. Haas enters the weekend leading the Aggies in batting average (.371) and a .465 on-base percentage and has been error free in 32 of 33 games in the field.

JACE EARNING FACETIME FROM SEC Freshman outfielder Jace LaViolette became the first Aggie this season to earn a weekly honor from the SEC, being named the SEC Freshman of the Week on Monday after a strong week against Texas State and Auburn. He led the entire SEC for the week with 10 RBI, eight of which came in a series win at Auburn. After smacking a two-run double in the Tuesday win over Texas State, LaViolette stayed hot and crushed three homers in the first two games of the series vs the Tigers, including his second career multi-homer game in Game 2 of the series. His totals now have his average up to .261 for the year after starting SEC play at just .210, and his home run (8) and RBI (34) totals both lead the team.

