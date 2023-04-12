Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD students bring home the fork at Taste of Aggieland

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The B/CS Chamber of Commerce and Brazos Valley Restaurant Association hosted the 2023 Taste of Aggieland on Tuesday at the Brazos County Expo.

Taste of Aggieland showcases local restaurants from across the Brazos Valley as they offer samples of menu items.

This year’s event also included a cook-off competition between Bryan High School and College Station High School.

The Bryan High School Culinary Arts students took home the fork.

It was a close competition, they won by one point.

The students worked with the team’s celebrity chef, Blake Zeitman of Zeitman’s Grocery Store in Downtown Bryan.

A portion of the proceeds of this event is given to the Brazos Valley Restaurant Association to continue to promote the growth of local restaurants in our community.

