Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD students bring home the fork at Taste of Aggieland

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The B/CS Chamber of Commerce and Brazos Valley Restaurant Association hosted the 2023 Taste of Aggieland on Tuesday at the Brazos County Expo.

Taste of Aggieland showcases local restaurants from across the Brazos Valley as they offer samples of menu items.

This year’s event also included a cook-off competition between Bryan High School and College Station High School.

The Bryan High School Culinary Arts students took home the fork.

It was a close competition, they won by one point.

The students worked with the team’s celebrity chef, Blake Zeitman of Zeitman’s Grocery Store in Downtown Bryan.

A portion of the proceeds of this event is given to the Brazos Valley Restaurant Association to continue to promote the growth of local restaurants in our community.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the messages visitors see when going to the company's website. The Cove is now a...
The Cove becomes a members-only destination for Summer 2023
Heath Thomas Curry
Man faces felony charges in Robertson County cattle theft case
Wharton County mug shot of Marcus Haynes, 18, of Navasota.
Navasota man facing murder charge related to investigation in Houston
South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt
Officials: 1 critically injured, thousands of cattle killed in South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt
Officials are calling a fire at a Texas dairy farm one of the deadliest in the history of the...
Nearly 20,000 cattle die in fire at dairy farm

Latest News

Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD students bring home the fork at Taste of Aggieland
Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD students bring home the fork at Taste of Aggieland
Treat of the Day: College Station ISD students win SkillsUSA state competition
Treat of the Day: College Station ISD students win SkillsUSA state competition
Treat of the Day: College Station ISD students win SkillsUSA state competition
Treat of the Day: College Station ISD students win SkillsUSA state competition
Treat of the Day: Texas A&M Cheer Squad named 2023 NCA National Champions
Treat of the Day: Texas A&M Cheer Squad named 2023 NCA National Champions