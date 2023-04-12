Woman charged with child abuse in teen’s skateboarding death, police say

Anais Hernandez, 36, was arrested March 30 and charged with child abuse. She is currently out on bail. (Source: KVVU)
By Michael Bell and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A Las Vegas woman has been arrested for allowing a 15-year-old boy to hang onto her car while he skateboarded, resulting in his death, police said.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, on May 13, 2022, Hernandez was driving the car when the teen, Anthony De La Torre, asked if he could hang onto the car while skateboarding.

Hernandez refused to drive but allowed Anthony’s aunt, 19-year-old Destiny Jimenez, to drive the car instead.

Anthony was pulled under the car and died at the hospital from his injuries four days later.

“It felt like we ran over a bump,” Hernandez told authorities afterward. They got out of the car to see Anthony lying in the road, bleeding from the head.

Jimenez later told investigators she had drank alcohol and smoked marijuana before driving and did not have a license.

Jimenez pleaded guilty and was sentenced in January to a suspended 28 to 72 months in jail and three years of probation.

Hernandez’s next court hearing is July 18.

