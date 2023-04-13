Active shooter threat at Baylor University a ‘hoax’

Baylor University
Baylor University(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Active shooter threats at Baylor University were deemed a hoax, the Waco Police Department confirmed to KWTX.

Baylor Police responded at around 9:45 a.m. on Apr. 13 to a call initially made to Waco law enforcement alleging an active shooter at the ITS building on campus.

BUPD cleared the facility and confirmed there is no active threat on campus.

