Active shooter threat at Baylor University a ‘hoax’

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Active shooter threats at Baylor University were deemed a hoax, the Waco Police Department confirmed to KWTX.

Baylor Police responded at around 9:45 a.m. on Apr. 13 to a call initially made to Waco law enforcement alleging an active shooter at the ITS building on campus.

BUPD cleared the facility and confirmed there is no active threat on campus.

