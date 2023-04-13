Aggies Conclude Season with 13-7 Loss to TCU

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 5 Texas A&M equestrian team concluded their season as they fell to No. 4 TCU, 13-7, in the National Collegiate Equestrian Association Quarterfinals on Thursday morning inside the World Equestrian Center.

The Aggies got off to a hot start with a 3-2 win in Fences. Alexa Leong, Haley Redifer and Devon Thomas scored the three points for the Maroon & White. Thomas highlighted the event, scoring 256 points on Encore to outscore Ashleigh Scully’s 231.

Texas A&M was edged out in Reining, 3-2. Keesa Luers and Lisa Bricker secured points for the Aggies. Luers snuck by Jessica McAllister, 207-206.5, and Bricker outscored Giorgia Meadows, 212.5-207.

The Aggies and Horned Frogs were even at five as they headed into Flat and Horsemanship action.

The Maroon & White fell, 3-2, in Flat. Rylee Shufelt scored 251 points, bettering Ashleigh Scully’s 219 and Devan Thomas’s Flat-leading score of 253, dominated Victoria Zahorik’s 208.

The Aggies were unable to put points on the board in Horsemanship, thus dropping the contest, 13-7.

