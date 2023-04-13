Aggies Conclude Season with 13-7 Loss to TCU

(KBTX)
By BJ Carden, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 5 Texas A&M equestrian team concluded their season as they fell to No. 4 TCU, 13-7, in the National Collegiate Equestrian Association Quarterfinals on Thursday morning inside the World Equestrian Center.

The Aggies got off to a hot start with a 3-2 win in Fences. Alexa Leong, Haley Redifer and Devon Thomas scored the three points for the Maroon & White. Thomas highlighted the event, scoring 256 points on Encore to outscore Ashleigh Scully’s 231.

Texas A&M was edged out in Reining, 3-2. Keesa Luers and Lisa Bricker secured points for the Aggies. Luers snuck by Jessica McAllister, 207-206.5, and Bricker outscored Giorgia Meadows, 212.5-207.

The Aggies and Horned Frogs were even at five as they headed into Flat and Horsemanship action.

The Maroon & White fell, 3-2, in Flat. Rylee Shufelt scored 251 points, bettering Ashleigh Scully’s 219 and Devan Thomas’s Flat-leading score of 253, dominated Victoria Zahorik’s 208.

The Aggies were unable to put points on the board in Horsemanship, thus dropping the contest, 13-7.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The video, taken through the drive-thru window just after 11 a.m. by Breuna Merchant, shows the...
Concerned customer shares video of rat inside Bryan restaurant
Heath Thomas Curry
Man faces felony charges in Robertson County cattle theft case
Officials are calling a fire at a Texas dairy farm one of the deadliest in the history of the...
Nearly 20,000 cattle die in fire at dairy farm
Calvert resident wins $3 million lottery with scratch ticket
Riverside Parkway is blocked off at HSS Parkway
Texas A&M among series of statewide campus ‘swatting’ calls

Latest News

Late Heroics Lifts Aggies into Match-Play Contention After Rainy Second Round
2023 Hurricane Season Outlook
2023 Hurricane Season Outlook
KBTX Live at Five EXTENDED(Recurring)
Texas A&M Soccer reveals 2023 schedule