Big Brothers Big Sisters to host magical fundraiser

Event benefit youth who need a caring and consistent adult mentor in their lives
KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Crystal Galny
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An unforgettable magical evening awaits you as Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Brazos Valley hosts A Night of Magic.

The event includes a live and silent auction, along with dinner and a magic show with professional magician and entertainer Curt Miller.

A Night of Magic is Saturday, April 22 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Legends Event Center in Bryan.

Tickets are $150 and benefit youth in our community who need a caring and consistent adult mentor in their lives

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Brazos Valley currently serves about 200 kids and there are more on their waitlist.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

