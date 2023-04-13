Big Brothers Big Sisters to host magical fundraiser

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An unforgettable magical evening awaits you as Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Brazos Valley hosts A Night of Magic.

The event includes a live and silent auction, along with dinner and a magic show with professional magician and entertainer Curt Miller.

A Night of Magic is Saturday, April 22 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Legends Event Center in Bryan.

Tickets are $150 and benefit youth in our community who need a caring and consistent adult mentor in their lives

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Brazos Valley currently serves about 200 kids and there are more on their waitlist.

