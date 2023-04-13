Bryan ISD hosting, participating in state mariachi competition

By Conner Beene
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When Bryan High School’s Los Vikingos compete in their next competition they won’t have to travel very far.

Friday, April 14 the mariachi band will be competing in the TAME (Texas Association of Mariachi Educators) 2023 State Mariachi Contest.

The junior varsity and varsity mariachi band will be competing in the competition.

This is the school’s second competing at TAME.

Bryan ISD Mariachi Director James Mosqueda says it makes it more special to be hosting the event.

“Bringing all of these really great mariachi groups into Bryan and having them before alongside us it kind of gives you a little extra want to to be the best,” said Mosqueda.

Students apart of the band say they are ready to put the Brazos Valley on the map as one of the best areas that produces mariachi.

“I feel really proud that we get to showcase our city and what we do as Bryan Mariachi Los Vikingos,” said violin player Mia Garza.

Bryan ISD junior varsity mariachi band performs on April 14 at 12:30 pm and varsity performs on April 15 at 3:30 pm.

