Build the couch of your dreams at Dirt Road Rustics

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Amy Licerio
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dirt Road Rustics wants to help you create the couch of your dreams using their customize design center and expert knowledge.

Veronica Fly says, “we offer so many different styles, layouts, and fabrics. Anything just to make it personal for you.”

She says Dirt Road Rustics is one of the few retailers in the Brazos County to offer customizable couches, from start to finish.

Cheyenne Castilleja says, “building our couches and sitting down with our customers is a very personal experience for us. It’s one of our favorite things to do because we want to make sure that our customers do love what they’re buying.”

The mother-daughter duo says they believe if the customer loves the item in the showroom, they’re going to love it in their home even more.

Before you make your way to Dirt Road Rustics to create the living room of your dreams, there are a few things you will need.

Fly says, “I would bring in my measurements, my color pallets, and if you like a pop of color, bring that in too.”

Castilleja says that unlike some showroom retailers, Dirt Road Rustics customers will never leave with an “ugly pillow” that comes with the couch purchase as they are also customizable.

Stop by Dirt Road Rustics at 12669 SH 30 in College Station.

