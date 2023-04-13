Caldwell and Normangee to be represented at UIL State Tennis

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley continues to add to their representation at the State Tennis Tournament later on this month. The Caldwell High School boys’ doubles team of Connor Hughson and Waylon Chapman placed 2nd at the 4A Region III Tournament.

Normangee High School will also be represented at the state by girls’ singles player Reagan Maxon.

She claimed 2nd place at 2A Region IV Tournament. winning a ‘play-back’ match Mason High School’s number one player 6-4, 6-4.

This is only Reagan’s 2nd year to play competitive tennis.

