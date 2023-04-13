CIA Director speaks to hundreds at Bush School event

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Hundreds of people showed up to the Texas A&M Bush School of Government and Public Service Wednesday night to hear the CIA Director speak.

Bill Burns has been in charge of the CIA since 2019. He spoke with the group about world threats and what their biggest concerns are right now.

“I think we have a better hand to play than any of our rivals but we’re not the only big kid on the geo-political block anymore,” Burns said to the crowd.

He cited growing aggression from world powers, especially discussing China and Russia.

Burns said in just the last few years, the CIA has doubled the budget they devote to the China threat. In addition to those concerns, they are keeping a close eye on emerging technologies, potential nuclear activity and concerns in the Middle East.

One big topic was the war in Ukraine. Burns said in his conversations with Vladimir Putin, it was clear Putin did not see Ukraine as its own country. Since before the war, Burns says Putin was a risk taker and even more so now.

“He thought that Ukraine was a weak and divided country. That the Europeans and the United States were distracted and risk-averse. And he thought he had modernized the Russian military to the point they could achieve a quick, decisive victory at a minimal cost. Now, he got each of those assumptions profoundly wrong,” he said.

Burns credited early warning signs of Russia’s war against Ukraine to intelligence staff.

