Classroom Champion: Clay Williams from Madisonville High School

Madisonville, Texas (KBTX) - News 3 sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion Clayton Williams.

The Madisonville High School Senior has a 5.8 grade point average and ranks first in his class. Clayton is a consistent member of the National Honor Society, president of the Beta Club , is on the student council, the Senior Class Office Historian, and is the Junior Bank Board President. To top it off he is very active in his community with the FFA and holds many awards in the FFA and also public speaking.

“He keeps me on my toes.” Say’s Math Teacher Keri Barrett, “There’s no slacking. I have to be ready. I have to be prepared. And I being in a calculus class and I also taught him and precal. I have to be ready to answer that next level question when he’s trying to process what we’re doing in class and where’s that going to take him in the future and how that’s going to be helpful and how does that carry on to the next level”

Athletically Clayton competes in track & Field for the Mustangs and also team ropes in rodeo. Placing 2nd in the 4x400 relay at District and 7th at Regionals, 5th in the 400m at district. Over the years he holds many placements in the Youth Ranch Rodeo Association.

“I’m going to miss his personality.” Say’s Head Track Coach Brad Taylor. “CLay is a bright personality, man. He has a heart. He’s a hard worker. And that’s one thing that I like to be around. I like to be around hard workers because I’m a hard worker myself. So being around those type of guys like yourself, just inspires you and makes you want to come to work every day and give you that motivation to keep on pushing and keep doing what you do.”

Clayton gives thanks to his faith in god and his teachers for where he is today.

SOT Student – Clayton Williams (also goes by Clay)

“I really have to give all the glory to God.” Say’s Clayton Williams. “He is the reason I am where I’m at today. I wouldn’t be here without him. He has taken a timid, weak young man, young boy, into a thriving, successful man who knows the importance of hard work. Academic success, and ultimately putting others. Before myself. I know that I always come last and my teachers are doing everything they can for me to get me where I am today. And god has truly been there at every step of the way, and I can’t thank him enough. I’m truly blessed”

Clayton plants to attend Texas A&M to major in Animal Science and aspires to be a large animal veterinarian. Congratulations to Clayton Williams of Madisonville High School This weeks news 3 sports Classroom Champion.

