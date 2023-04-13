College Station Fire holds ceremony, pins badges on new employees

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The City of College Station has a new batch of firefighters ready to respond to emergencies.

On Wednesday night at City Hall, the College Station Fire Department had a badge pinning and promotional ceremony. At the 11 firefighters and two administrative support specialists were sworn in, took their oath to office and got their new badges. One person was promoted to captain.

Both College Station Mayor John Nichols and Fire Chief Richard Mann addressed the firefighters and Captain Stuart Marrs made an hour-long presentation.

Marrs said it’s a big moment for everyone because these individuals are going to be heroes who carry the legacy of the College Station Fire Department forward for the next two or three decades.

“We come together today to celebrate their new work here at the fire department and to recognize them and to say thank you to them for choosing this as a career,” said Marrs.

Brendan Stele is one of the newest College Station firefighters. He said he’ll always remember his dad pinning his badge at the ceremony.

“I’m at a loss for words, just seeing everybody and getting to start my career here means a lot,” said Stele. “I’m just glad we could all be a part of this. You know, it’s all about, whenever someone needs something and calls us, we have to be ready to help and are.”

For the first time in a generation, the College Station Fire Department is hiring non-certified firefighters and will sponsor them through the certification process.

