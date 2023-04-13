Colorado State: Near/below average hurricane season upcoming

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Citing a potential strong El Niño this summer, forecasters at Colorado State are calling for a hurricane season slightly below the seasonal average.

As a part of the National Tropical Weather Conference, Colorado State University forecasters put out one of the more respected tropical outlooks, along with NOAA a little later in the spring.

Atlantic seasonal #hurricane forecast from @ColoradoStateU

calls for slightly below-normal season: 13 named storms, 6 hurricanes & 2 major hurricanes. Relative high chance of robust #ElNino but currently also very warm tropical/subtropical Atlantic:https://t.co/2e3xHcAGsm pic.twitter.com/25iAO7atOB — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) April 13, 2023

A stronger El Niño roughly translates to stronger upper level winds in the tropical Atlantic, which can be detrimental to hurricane formation. The past three years have given us a La Niña pattern, resulting in well above average numbers of named storms in all years but 2022. With a strong signal that El Niño returns, a general assumption would be that tropical activity in the Atlantic would be well below average, but CSU forecasters note above average sea-surface temperatures in the Atlantic could counteract those higher upper level winds, and still provide a somewhat favorable environment for development.

It’s important to remember that regardless of how “active” a hurricane season, it only takes one to make a very large impact.

Hurricane season begins in June and lasts through November. August to October tends to be the peak of the Atlantic season, with August and September being bigger months for the state of Texas.

NOAA has just updated its ENSO outlook. They now call for 82% chance of #ElNino for peak of Atlantic #hurricane season (August-October). El Nino typically reduces Atlantic hurricane activity via increases in vertical wind shear. pic.twitter.com/4N0vSm6Omn — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) April 13, 2023

