Craft your own ‘spring chicken’

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Madi Stott with the Arts Council took the time to get crafty on The Three today.

Stott shows us how to create a little spring chicken using recycled materials, making this a fantastic project for kids!

You will need: an empty toilette paper roll, pipe cleaners, acrylic paint or construction paper, googly eyes, and glue.

First, take empty toilette paper rolls and paint them a color of your choice before and wait until they are dried. Stott chose the color yellow.

Next we’re going to create features for the chick, starting with the beak. All you’ll need is a tiny corner off of a piece of orange paper. Use glue to place it on the roll.

Now that our chicken has a beak, we’re going to add the eyes. Use glue to add the googly eyes or you can just draw them on with markers.

Once the base of your little spring chicken has been created, this next step is really where you express your creativity. You can add feathers and some little wings out of paper.

Stott says, “add ribbons, whatever you have around the house. But for today, I think I’m going to leave it with just the plain little feathers.”

The last and final step is to create chicken feet and for this you can use pipe cleaners as seen in the video to make the feet of your chick.

For more project ideas, head over to the Arts Council website and you’ll find suggestions under art projects.

If you’re interested in coming to the Arts Council, there is after school and summer art camp information available on the website as well.

