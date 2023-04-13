Drought conditions improved after widespread rain

Heavy rain last week kept drought conditions from worsening.
Heavy rain last week kept drought conditions from worsening.
By Drew Davis
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Office of the Texas State Climatologist has released an updated drought monitor for the Brazos Valley. After the widespread heavy rainfall that the region received last Thursday and Friday, abnormally dry conditions have returned to normal.

College Station received over 4 inches of rain.
College Station received over 4 inches of rain.(KBTX Weather)

The image above is the total rainfall that the Brazos Valley received from Wednesday, April 5th to 4 PM Friday, April 7th. Bryan/College Station received over 4 inches of rain during that time period. Most of the Brazos Valley received nearly 3-4 inches of rain. More rain fell on April 6th than all of April 2022 combined.

Drought conditions had slowly been creeping back into the Brazos Valley, and it is definitely good news to receive this much rain before summertime arrives. As the soil starts to dry and temperatures increase, this amount of water absorbed into the ground will hold off drastic drought conditions for a little longer.

