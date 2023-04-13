Flash sale tickets available for Fight to Unite
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s time for round two!
United Way of the Brazos Valley and Lions Pride Sports are partnering up again for one of the most exciting, family-friendly events of the year.
At 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 14, your favorite professional wrestlers will go head to head in an epic showdown for the Lions Pride Champion title.
Proceeds from Fight 2 Unite will support the many programs United Way puts on including early literacy programs and Ride2Health, the rideshare program that connects local volunteer drivers to patients needing transportation to non-emergency health care appointments.
You can purchase your tickets for the event here.
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.