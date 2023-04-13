Give Kids A Smile hopes to bring kids positive dentist experience

KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
By Conner Beene
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley kids will have a chance to get some dental work done thanks to Blinn College.

The Annual Give Kids A Smile event is hosted by the school’s Dental Hygiene program and gives preschool and elementary-aged kids dental services including x-rays, cleanings, sealants, fluoride and oral health education.

This is the program’s 13th year holding this event.

The event is Thursday, April 13 from3-7 at Blinn’s Post Office located at 301 Post Office Street in Bryan.

Blinn Dental Hygiene student Sierra Bowen says they hope this event makes kids realize going to the dentist can be a good experience.

“It’s hopefully going to help them just get more comfortable and get used to seeing that kind of stuff in an environment like this so that hopefully whenever they’re older they’re used to it. They know what were going to do and how were going to help them,” said Bowen.

Parents have to call 979-209-8152 in advance to make an appointment for their children to participate

