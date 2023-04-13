Goldsmith Named to SEC Community Service Team

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M women Tennis’ Jayci Goldsmith has been named to the Southeastern Conference Community Service Team for the second straight season.

The fifth-year graduate student has been a consistent contributor to not only the Bryan-College Station community, but also on the international stage. Goldsmith has tallied 20 hours of community service in the last year, while being an example for her fellow teammates on spreading the importance of community service.

The graduate most recently dedicated a great deal to service, joining the Texas A&M Athletics Mission of Hope trip, where she and fellow student-athletes travelled to the Dominican Republic followed by Haiti. The trip involved two core components, strategic ministry time and community advancement projects.

Goldsmith also plays a key role in aiding women’s sports in the local community, as she participates in A&M’s WeCubed initiative which encourages, equips and empowers female student-athletes at Texas A&M and beyond. The group has hosted a number of community and networking events within the Bryan-College Station area and beyond.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The video, taken through the drive-thru window just after 11 a.m. by Breuna Merchant, shows the...
Concerned customer shares video of rat inside Bryan restaurant
Heath Thomas Curry
Man faces felony charges in Robertson County cattle theft case
Officials are calling a fire at a Texas dairy farm one of the deadliest in the history of the...
Nearly 20,000 cattle die in fire at dairy farm
Calvert resident wins $3 million lottery with scratch ticket
Wharton County mug shot of Marcus Haynes, 18, of Navasota.
Navasota man facing murder charge related to investigation in Houston

Latest News

Texas A&M Tennis
Taylor Named to SEC Community Service Team
College Station Fire
College Station Fire
A&M Consolidated and College Station gymnastic teams at practice.
High School gymnastics blooms in BCS
Aggies offensive line update
Aggies offensive line update