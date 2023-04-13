Goldsmith Named to SEC Community Service Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M women Tennis’ Jayci Goldsmith has been named to the Southeastern Conference Community Service Team for the second straight season.

The fifth-year graduate student has been a consistent contributor to not only the Bryan-College Station community, but also on the international stage. Goldsmith has tallied 20 hours of community service in the last year, while being an example for her fellow teammates on spreading the importance of community service.

The graduate most recently dedicated a great deal to service, joining the Texas A&M Athletics Mission of Hope trip, where she and fellow student-athletes travelled to the Dominican Republic followed by Haiti. The trip involved two core components, strategic ministry time and community advancement projects.

Goldsmith also plays a key role in aiding women’s sports in the local community, as she participates in A&M’s WeCubed initiative which encourages, equips and empowers female student-athletes at Texas A&M and beyond. The group has hosted a number of community and networking events within the Bryan-College Station area and beyond.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.