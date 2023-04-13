From The Ground Up: Lawmakers discuss 2023 Farm Bill ahead of current bill’s expiration

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Once every five years members of Congress meet to discuss what they can be doing to help farmers, ranchers and agriculture as a whole.

The expiration date for the current farm bill is Sep. 30 and lawmakers are working hard on the next one. As a new bill is being discussed, Joe Outlaw, a professor and extension economist at Texas A&M says it may be the most expensive bill yet thanks to government-assisted food programs like SNAP.

“It’s gone from about 30% of the budget of a farm bill to 80%,” said Outlaw.

Outlaw has been involved in eight different farm bills. He says if the bill does good things for farmers and ranchers, it will be a good thing for the rest of the world.

“If you keep farmers in business when they may have gone out of business by providing them a little bit of help for the next year, then that ensures that we’re going to have more food than we would have had if we would allow them to go out of business,” said Outlaw.

Even though the deadline for the farm bill is in September, it could still be discussed over a six or seven-year period before it’s passed.

