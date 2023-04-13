From The Ground Up: Lawmakers discuss 2023 Farm Bill ahead of current bill’s expiration

FILE (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File)
FILE (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File)(Andrew Selsky | AP)
By Conner Beene
Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Once every five years members of Congress meet to discuss what they can be doing to help farmers, ranchers and agriculture as a whole.

The expiration date for the current farm bill is Sep. 30 and lawmakers are working hard on the next one. As a new bill is being discussed, Joe Outlaw, a professor and extension economist at Texas A&M says it may be the most expensive bill yet thanks to government-assisted food programs like SNAP.

“It’s gone from about 30% of the budget of a farm bill to 80%,” said Outlaw.

Outlaw has been involved in eight different farm bills. He says if the bill does good things for farmers and ranchers, it will be a good thing for the rest of the world.

“If you keep farmers in business when they may have gone out of business by providing them a little bit of help for the next year, then that ensures that we’re going to have more food than we would have had if we would allow them to go out of business,” said Outlaw.

Even though the deadline for the farm bill is in September, it could still be discussed over a six or seven-year period before it’s passed.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The video, taken through the drive-thru window just after 11 a.m. by Breuna Merchant, shows the...
Concerned customer shares video of rat inside Bryan restaurant
Heath Thomas Curry
Man faces felony charges in Robertson County cattle theft case
Officials are calling a fire at a Texas dairy farm one of the deadliest in the history of the...
Nearly 20,000 cattle die in fire at dairy farm
Calvert resident wins $3 million lottery with scratch ticket
Wharton County mug shot of Marcus Haynes, 18, of Navasota.
Navasota man facing murder charge related to investigation in Houston

Latest News

Highlights: Texas A&M tops Louisiana
Highlights: Texas A&M tops Louisiana
Aggies offensive line update
Aggies offensive line update
Ukrainian journalist Yuriy Lukanov
Ukrainian journalist visits Texas A&M to discuss his book and the impact of the war
When Bryan High School’s Los Vikingos compete in their next competition they won’t have to...
Bryan ISD hosting, participating in state mariachi competition