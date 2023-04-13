Growing potential for storms Saturday, severe weather possible

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a week of lovely weather, a brief return of gulf moisture and a couple storms ahead of the next front could have us dashing indoors for a bit this weekend.

A cold front may pop up some strong storms right in the middle of the weekend. (KBTX)

Friday looks quiet as we wait for the front to arrive this weekend. A largely conditional severe threat exists from Central Texas into Oklahoma, but model data has been insistent that the “cap”, an inversion of temperatures preventing storms from forming, will hold throughout the day.

Saturday is beginning to look different. A decent cold front is expected to roll through by the later afternoon / early evening across the Brazos Valley, and confidence is growing that we’ll find at least some isolated showers and storms along this boundary is it pushes into the area.

A cold front may pop up some strong storms right in the middle of the weekend. (KBTX)

With ample moisture and upper level energy to work with, any storm that forms will need to be monitored for a strong wind and hail risk. Overall, this is a low-end concern at the moment, but something that we will continue to watch through the weekend.

A cold front may pop up some strong storms right in the middle of the weekend. (KBTX)

Bottom line: Storms are expected to clear out by mid-evening, giving us beautiful weather to finish the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.