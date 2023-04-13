High School gymnastics blooms in BCS

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Three gymnastic teams in Bryan-College Station have earned berths to regionals this week at Rudder High School.

The Rangers, Cougars and Tigers will all get the opportunity to compete for state April 12-13.

While the competition is great, the experience of High School gymnastics in the area is even better.

“The experience for high school gymnastics is so much different than any club,” said College Station and A&M head coach Lexa Newsted. “These kids get to come in and do the sport that they love and they get to compete for their high school and represent their high school.”

For some gymnasts, club wasn’t for them but the high school level has given them the opportunity to have some fun.

“Honestly when you look at the college gymnastics and stuff like that, NCAA. They have so much fun and we try to mimic that in high school,” said Cougar senior Leslie Lehrmann. “I love the atmosphere of high school gymnastics.”

“When you get to high school it is more about the team aspect and so some of these girls who maybe didn’t think they could ever be a quality ‘all-arounder’ are coming in and actually doing amazing things for their team.”

Both of the CISD teams practice together at Brazos Valley Gymnastics in College Station.

“We all get along pretty good even though we come from different schools,” said Consol freshman Avri Ramos.

Despite the different uniforms, the two teams push each other to be better.

“I truly see the two cats one pride thing,” said Lehrmann. “We really do come in and we’re friends. and we do push each other in ways that we may not be able to be pushed by other teams.”

The Tigers and Cougars have been training since September for a chance at state but Coach Newsted says no matter what she is proud of her teams growth.

“Now I just see the confidence that they’ve built, that they’ve grown, the bond that they’ve made together,” exclaimed Newsted. “The way they cheer each other on and just the way they get along.”

The Regional meet will be at Rudder April 12-13 and the Texas High School State Championships will be at A&M consolidated on April 28 & 29th.

