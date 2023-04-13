Honor 10 amazing women at the “You’re the Tops” Luncheon

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The BCS Prenatal Clinic will honor the contributions of 10 amazing honorees at their 29th Annual “You’re the Tops” Luncheon.

From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, attendees will gather at the Hilton College Station to say thank you to these 10 women, and to the staff at BCS Prenatal Clinic who provide impactful services and education for expecting, low-income mothers.

“It’s very difficult to choose because there’s so many women in this community who really make a wonderful contribution. This year we have 10 fabulous women with a very wide diversity among them,” Committee Chair, Alsie Bond, said.

KBTX’s very own Karla Castillo will be emceeing this event. You can RSVP to secure your spot at the luncheon here.

If you aren’t able to attend, you are still welcome to make a donation in honor of one of the honorees at this event.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.